Below is a list of musicals that James "Jim" McKim has directed or been involved in, and their years, spanning his 36-year career at Mohawk Area High School and beyond.
•Oklahoma!, 1979, 1987, 2006
•Camelot, 1980
•Fiddler on the Roof, 1981; 1999, 2010 (junior high)
•West Side Story, 1982, 2001
•The Sound of Music, 1983,1995, 2010
•The Bells are Ringing, 1984
•The Music Man, 1985, 1994; 2001 (junior high)
•South Pacific, 1986
•My Fair Lady, 1988
•Carousel, 1989
•The King and I, 1992
•Guys and Dolls, 1993
•Scrooge, 1993
•Oliver, 1996
•Hello, Dolly!, 1997
•Show Boat, 1998
•Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, 1999
•Guys and Dolls, 2000 (junior high)
•Brigadoon, 2000
•Annie, 2000 (junior high)
•Les Miserables, 2003
•Little Shop of Horrors, 2005
•Ragtime, 2007
•High School Musical, 2008
•The Wizard of Oz, 2011
•Beauty and the Beast, 2012
•Phantom of the Opera, 2013
Additionally, he directed The Sound of Music at the New Castle Playhouse in 2014, and assisted in other productions there.
After his retirement, McKim went back to Mohawk High and has assisted These are those musicals:
•Mary Poppins, 2019
•Little Women, 2019
•Singing in the Rain, 2019 (junior high)
•Newsies, 2020 (performed in June 2021)
•Tuck Everlasting, 2021
•Lion King, 2022 (junior high)
•Les Miserables, 2022
•White Christmas, 2022
