Mayor Anthony Mastrangelo is seeking a spot on the government study commission that will consider home rule.
Mastrangelo served for 12 years as mayor. His term will expire when the new mayor is sworn in in January.
In a statement released yesterday, Mastrangelo said, "I wish to continue my goal to keep the city of New Castle out of Act 47. In accordance with the exit plan, one of the key recommendations is to reorganize the city government under a Home Rule charter."
The Home Rule charter, he said, could provide the city with its best chance to close its deficit and successfully exit Act 47 oversight.
In his statement, Masterangelo points out that a Home Rule study begins by forming a government study commission and New Castle city council has recommended the commission consist of seven members.
"Therefore, I wish to inform all the residents of New Castle that I will run for one of the seven members of the study group. As the mayor of New Castle, I served for 12 years and have the education and financial knowledge to serve on the commission. I promise all that I will make the best decisions in the interest of the city of New Castle."
For the commission to be seated, voters will have to approve that a study be done during the same election. If the study is voted down, the commission will not be formed.
