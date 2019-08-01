Mayor Anthony Mastrangelo has ended his legal opposition to the Dollar General project slated for the city's North Hill.
The decision comes in conjunction with a Lawrence County common pleas court ruling on Tuesday that rejected Mastrangelo's second round of preliminary objections.
"My attorney says we weren't not going to win," Mastrangelo said yesterday afternoon. "I'm disappointed it's going to happen.
"Why push it? I would love to continue. I don't want to spend any more money."
Texas-based PennTex Ventures LLC filed suit against Mastrangelo and the city on July 10, 2018. The group plans to open a Dollar General at 1102 Highland Ave., which was site of the former Leyde-Tanner-Reynolds Funeral Home in the city's Historic District. William S. Kosciuszko and Debra A. Kosciuszko, owners of the property, joined PennTex in the lawsuit on May 30.
City council and mayor originally filed their objections jointly to the project but Judge John W. Hodge ordered them to obtain separate representation. City Council ended its involvement early in the lawsuit.
The primary issue involved the mayor's veto of a change in the city's zoning code to allow a new Neighborhood Improvement Overlay District in the North Hill. Council approved the ordinance June 28, 2018.
Hodge's first rebuff of Mastrangelo's efforts came April 8. In an amended complaint June 26, the mayor filed a second round of preliminary objections, which were identical to the first set. There were six grievances, which covered three areas: challenges to the declaratory judgment action; the mayor's power to veto zoning legislation; and the court's lack of jurisdiction.
As in the first effort, Hodge overruled each concern.
The judge noted he had to reconcile the difference in the Pennsylvania Municipalities Planning Code and Optional Third Class City Charter Law.
Under the planning code, a governing body (city council) enacts zoning legislation, Hodge wrote in his opinion. The mayor is excluded from the process.
Mastrangelo responded that the city charter states that all ordinances, which include zoning, shall be submitted to the mayor for approval or to return to council. The mayor also pointed to a state Supreme Court decision in Reed vs. Harrisburg City Council that found a mayor is part of a governing body as it concerned appointing members to a municipal authority.
Citing state Commonwealth Court rulings, Hodge determined the Municipalities Planning Code overrules charter law "insofar as they are inconsistent and conflicting with the respect to the enactment of zoning legislation."
He added, "a simple majority vote of the New Castle City Council is all this is required to exercise City's powers ... and that, with respect to zoning legislation, Mayor is not a member of the 'governing body' and is not permitted to exercise his veto power as he would otherwise be entitled to do ..."
Mastrangelo said he was unaware of the judge's decision but was prepared for it.
"There's no need for another Dollar General," he said.
Attempts to reach PennTex attorney James W. Manolis for comment were unsuccessful.
