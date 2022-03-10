State police in Beaver County say they are trying to identify a man whose body was found Wednesday in the Ohio River.
The body was found around 3:30 p.m. in Glasgow Brough, near the Pennsylvania/Ohio state line.
The Beaver County Coroner's Office pronounced the man dead. He did not have any photo identification on him, and preliminary indications are that he may have been in the water for a long time, police said.
He is described as white, of medium build with black hair. He was wearing jeans and a black belt and no shirt, Tommy Hilfiger shoes, black socks and a silver diamond tennis necklace.
Anyone who has information is asked to contact the state police in Beaver County at (724) 773-7400.
