Police rope off an area behind Walgreens on Wilmington Road, where a man's body was found early Monday.

New Castle police responded to the back of the Walgreens store on Wilmington Road this morning where a man was found dead by a lawn company worker.

The worker, who is affiliated with a Pymatuning area lawn care company and asked not to be identified, appeared to be shaken as he described how he was mowing the grass around 8:30 a.m. Monday when he spotted a man lying next to some stacks of boxes and other items for disposal. He said the man was dressed all in black and his face was bloody. He said he did not go over to the body or touch it, thinking maybe the man was only sleeping there. The man was in a curled up position with one knee bent upward with a foot on the ground.

He went inside the store and notified employees, who determined the man was deceased and called the police, he said.

The dumpster area was roped off as a crime scene and multiple officers were on scene. The Lawrence County Coroner arrived around 9:10 a.m.

No further information was available in the morning regarding the man's identity or how he died.

Reporter

Debbie's been a journalist at the New Castle News since 1978, and covers county government, police and fire, New Castle schools, environment and various other realms. She also writes features, takes photos and video and copy edits.

