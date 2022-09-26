New Castle police responded to the back of the Walgreens store on Wilmington Road this morning where a man was found dead by a lawn company worker.
The worker, who is affiliated with a Pymatuning area lawn care company and asked not to be identified, appeared to be shaken as he described how he was mowing the grass around 8:30 a.m. Monday when he spotted a man lying next to some stacks of boxes and other items for disposal. He said the man was dressed all in black and his face was bloody. He said he did not go over to the body or touch it, thinking maybe the man was only sleeping there. The man was in a curled up position with one knee bent upward with a foot on the ground.
He went inside the store and notified employees, who determined the man was deceased and called the police, he said.
The dumpster area was roped off as a crime scene and multiple officers were on scene. The Lawrence County Coroner arrived around 9:10 a.m.
No further information was available in the morning regarding the man's identity or how he died.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.