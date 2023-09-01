A former Ellwood City man reported missing last week from an Ohio nursing home is in the Lawrence County jail.
Kenneth Knechtel, 60, was arrested in Mahoningtown on a bench warrant, facing burglary related charges for a Dec. 1 incident.
He had been admitted to a nursing facility on the East Side of Youngstown and reportedly walked out of the facility on Aug. 23. Nursing home staff members called the Youngstown police after looking for him for an hour and being unable to find him, according to reports.
A Mahoningtown resident reported to police Aug. 23 that Knechtel, who formerly lived in a downstairs apartment on Liberty Avenue, had been evicted from the residence but had returned there anyway. The police subsequently arrested him on the warrant on Aug. 24.
New Castle police initially had arrested Knechtel on Dec. 1 for reportedly entering an apartment upstairs in the building where he lived, using dishes in the residence, making coffee there and leaving clothing in the living room. Several other items were reported missing and were later recovered from Knechtel’s apartment.
He is charged with two counts of criminal trespass and one count of receiving stolen property. He had been freed on a nonmonetary bond in January because of a health issue and had been listed as a fugitive when he did not show up for his formal arraignment. Information is unavailable about how he ended up in a Youngstown area nursing home.
His charges have been held for the Lawrence County Court of Common Pleas, and he is awaiting trial or adjudication.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
(0) comments
