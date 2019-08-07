An East Side man wanted on warrants allegedly was caught in a window before he was able to get away from police.
The Lawrence County District Attorney's office is looking for Tristan N. Morgan, 34, of 913 Almira Ave., who jumped from the second floor of the house, then scaled a six-foot fence, fleeing from narcotics officers who were there to arrest him. The incident reportedly occurred around 2 p.m. July 30 in the 900 block of Almira Avenue.
According to a criminal complaint, Morgan was wanted on a felony arrest warrant for a narcotics violation of possession with intent to deliver crack cocaine. Officers were conducting surveillance outside of Morgan's home after having received multiple complaints about his alleged narcotics violations.
The police saw Morgan leaving his house around 2 p.m., and when he saw them he ran back inside. They saw him hanging from his midsection from a second-floor window ledge. When he saw the police, he climbed back inside the window.
A woman who was inside the house allowed the officers inside, and they heard a crash like a window being broken in the back of the house. They ran and saw him jump from the back porch roof to the ground, then he scaled a six-foot wooden fence and ran through an alley.
New Castle police were called to assist in chasing Morgan, but they could not find him, the report said.
He is now charged with flight to avoid apprehension, and another warrant has been issued for his arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.