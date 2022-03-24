A North Hill man is wanted by the police for the reported sexual assaulted of a co-worker.
New Castle police have charged Leslie Wayne White, 31, of West Wallace Avenue, after a woman who worked with him at a pizza shop reported to the police he took advantage of her and forced himself on her in a vehicle the night of Aug. 21. The woman went to UPMC Jameson the morning after the reported encounter.
According to a criminal complaint, the woman related to police she and White agreed to smoke weed after their work shift. They drove to an empty parking lot nearby, where White made sexual advances toward her by kissing and groping her, the report said. She said he was pressuring her to go further and she refused him, she said. She said he then opened the back door of his vehicle and laid her down and removed her clothing and had sex with her, she told police. She said she felt coerced because she was afraid he would restrain her arms. She said that while sitting next to him, he placed his hands around her throat forcing her to lie down and that she was objecting the whole time, the report said.
She said that after that, she went home and told her boyfriend about the incident. She said she and White had driven separately to the parking lot.
The police interviewed White about the incident and he said that he went home after his shift. He said he did not meet the woman anywhere after leaving his workplace, and he allowed police to obtain a DNA sample from him, the complaint state.
The police received state police laboratory results on Feb. 27 showing the tests taken from the woman at the hospital matched White's DNA profile, the court papers say.
He is charged with sexual assault and indecent assault and a warrant has been issued for his arrest. Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.