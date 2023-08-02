A Taylor Township man is wanted on an arrest warrant for reportedly having had cocaine and heroin in his backpack during a traffic stop in January.
State police filed 24 total charges against Vincent Lewis Perrotta, 42, of Second Street, West Pittsburg, following a 6 1/2-month investigation.
A trooper pulled over a vehicle on North Jefferson Street in the city of New Castle for a license plate cover that made it illegible, according to a criminal complaint. The driver told police that Perrotta had paid him for a ride to a friend’s house.
The driver gave police consent to search his car, and Perrotta reportedly handed the trooper a crack pipe, the report said.
The driver and Perrotta also gave them consent to search the backpack. Inside were containers of suspected heroin and crack cocaine and items considered to be paraphernalia that had powdery residue, the complaint states. Perrotta told police he was the owner of the backpack.
He is facing one count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, five counts of possession of controlled substances and 18 counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.