A New Castle man is wanted in Butler County for reportedly threatening a common pleas court judge.
The Butler County detective bureau filed charges against Jesse Paul Myers, 40, of Martha Street, in connection with the incident that reportedly occurred around Aug. 22 in the Butler County courthouse.
Myers is charged with a felony count of retaliation against a prosecutor or judicial officer, and with terroristic threats.
According to a criminal complaint, he reportedly threatened to kill the judge's wife and kidnap his grandchildren. The threat was not made to directly to the judge, rather, an attorney overheard him making the threat to while standing outside of the courthouse.
He reportedly had been discussing the outcome of a contempt hearing.
The attorney relayed the information about the threat to the courts and to the sheriff's office, describing Myers as hostile.
The paperwork states that there have been a number of contentious arguments before Robinson regarding Myers, as far back as June 2020, regarding family matters and abuse accusations.
A warrant has been issued for his arrest. Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated by a court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.