A North Hill man is wanted by the police for reportedly throwing a screwdriver at a woman during a domestic argument.
New Castle police filed charges of aggravated and simple assault and harassment against James Edward Cox Sr., 34, of Hillcrest Avenue in connection with the incident that was reported to have occurred around 9 p.m. Wednesday.
According to a criminal complaint, police said they went to Cox’s house to find a woman sitting on the front porch with bleeding lacerations to her face. She told police she and Cox were arguing and he threw a screwdriver at her then he got into a Chrysler 200 and drove away.
Police said a warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.