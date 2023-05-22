A South Side man is facing rape charges, accused of sexually assaulting a woman three times at his residence.
The victim told police that she was at a house on Long Avenue with friends the afternoon of May 15 when Lawrence James Jones Jr., 30, of West Chartes Street — reportedly her former boyfriend — got into a argument with her and punched her in the mouth, according to a criminal complaint. She said he then dragged her to his house and forced her onto the floor and violated her three separate times, the report said.
The woman sought treatment at the hospital, and the New Castle police were called there.The police and the Lawrence County District Attorney's office had the victim place a call to Jones that was consensually recorded, to discuss what had occurred.
An officer reported that he contacted Jones by phone three days later and Jones agreed to meet with the him, but Jones did not show up and did not take his calls.
Jones is facing three counts of rape and one count each of simple assault and harassment. A warrant has a been issued for his arrest.
Jones additionally is wanted on a warrant for simple assault and harassment charges in connection with an incident that occurred in September last year.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated by a plea in court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.