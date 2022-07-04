A North Hill man is sought by police for reportedly holding a gun to another man’s head during a dispute inside a local social club.
New Castle police charged Brian Anthony Dottle, 32, of Edison Avenue, in connection with the assault that reportedly occurred around 3:30 a.m. June 30 at the New Castle Sons of Italy Club at 905 S. Mill St.
According to a criminal complaint, a man reported to police he was sitting at the bar inside the club when Dottle, who was sitting next to him, pulled out a small black gun and held it to his temple threatening to shoot him.
The man said Dottle left the bar then and circled around the block in a white Range Rover.
The man related to police a shot of alcohol had been spilled on Dottle’s shirt, and Dottle smacked a beverage onto the man’s lap.
Two witnesses said they saw Dottle put the gun to the man’s temple, police reported. Another man put his hands in the air when he saw the incident, the police reported after viewing surveillance video.
Dottle reportedly plays in a pool league with several of the people who were inside the bar, the police said.
Dottle is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, terroristic threats, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and harassment.
A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated by a court.
