A Neshannock Village man is wanted by the police for allegedly assaulting a woman and shoving her and a stroller with a 3-year-old into the street.
New Castle police have charged Bradley Christopher Hatton, 25, in connection with the incident that occurred around 1:25 p.m. Nov. 20 at a location on East North Street.
The police reported in a criminal complaint that the incident was witnessed by a Lawrence County sheriff's deputy. He said he saw Hatton hit the woman, then shove her and knock her and her baby stroller with a 3-year-old inside to the ground in the middle of the road. The child fell out of the stroller and onto the road, the deputy told police.
He said that as he approached Hatton, Hatton ran off toward the apartment complex, the report states.
The woman told police Hatton punched her in the face multiple times. She did not seek medical attention for herself or the child, the complaint states.
The woman told police that Hatton took her cell phone and smashed it on the road.
Hatton is charged with simple assault, harassment and criminal mischief.
A warrant has been issued for his arrest. Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
