An East Side man out of jail on federal parole is wanted on accusations that he struck a woman with a pistol and injured her, before he took her duffle bag and shoes.
New Castle police have charged Jerell Marquis Huddleston, 32, of the 900 block of Hazel Avenue, in connection with the incident that reportedly occurred around 8:15 p.m. Thursday on the city’s lower North Hill.
According to a criminal complaint, a woman called the police and said she was witnessing Huddleston assaulting a woman with a gun and that he left in a gray Nissan SUV with a rental place and another male as a passenger.
The police arrived at the house on Lincoln Avenue to find the woman complaining of head pain. She woman was putting her belongings in the car of her friend who was picking her up, when Huddleston drove up and parked beside the car and ordered her friend to get out, she told police.
The woman said Huddleston took a book bag with her clothes and a duffle bag with her shoes and put them in the car he was driving, then he tried to take her purse but she managed to wrestle it from him, she reported. She said Huddleston then punched her repeatedly and hit her in the head with his gun, the report said.
The woman who called the police reported that she looked out the window and saw Huddleston punching the woman and hitting her with a larger, black handgun. She said that Huddleston placed a bullet in the chamber of the gun and said, “What now?” to the woman he reportedly was assaulting.
Police said the woman was taken by ambulance to a hospital for her injuries.
Huddleston is charged with robbery, aggravated assault, theft, receiving stolen property, simple assault and harassment in connection with the incident. A warrant been issued for his arrest.
Huddleston had been charged on a federal indictment in 2021 with two other men for fraudulently filing for state pandemic benefit under the CARES Act while he was a county jail inmate facing drug-related charges.
He was sentenced to time served followed by 6 years of supervised release in January last year. He still had five years remaining of his parole.
