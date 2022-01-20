A Youngstown man is wanted by police after he reportedly entered a woman’s Taylor Township apartment, assaulted her and stole her gun and other items.
New Castle police have charged Leonardo Sanchez, 48, in connection with the incident, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.
The woman told police that Sanchez, with whom she is familiar, entered her apartment in Taylor Township with a key and tried to pull her out of bed by the arm around 10 a.m. Sunday. He punched her twice in the face and took her gun and pointed it at her, she related. She said Sanchez then left the apartment and took the gun with him, along with two cell phones.
Police in reviewing Sanchez’s criminal history reported that he is charged with carrying a concealed weapon and felonious drug possession in Ohio.
Sanchez is facing three counts each of theft and receiving stolen property, two counts of simple assault and one count each of recklessly endangering another person and harassment, in connection with the Taylor Township incident.
Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
