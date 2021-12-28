A Slippery Rock Township man is wanted by the police for reportedly breaking into the home of a woman who had a protection from abuse order against him.
State police have charged Carl Douglas Peak, 40, of Woodmere Drive, in connection with the incident that was was reported to have occurred around 2:30 a.m. Monday at a Slippery Rock Township residence.
According to a criminal complaint, a woman told police that Peak was trying to force his way into her home. Police arrived to find her with visible injuries.
She told officers that Peak had shut off the power to her house and tried to break in through the front door while she was barricading it.
She said he then forced his way through her back bedroom window and went into the kitchen and punched her about six times in the head, arm and body, the report said.
Another woman in the house said she witnessed Peak exiting the front door and throwing rocks at the woman’s vehicle, shattering the windshield and back window.
Peak then re-entered the house and punched the woman three or four more times, knocking her to the floor, the report said. She said he took a cell phone from a table and knocked over a fish tank, then ran out, the paperwork states.
The women told police that two children were in the house during the incident, who also were named under the PFA.
The woman told police that Peak called her from the phone that had been reported stolen, and told her that he was going to take fentanyl and that his body could be found at McConnells Mill State Park, the complaint states.
The police searched for him and could not find him, according to the report.
Peak is charged with burglary, criminal trespass, theft, criminal mischief and harassment. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
