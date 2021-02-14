New Castle police say a man who was shot in the arm Sunday afternoon near the downtown walked to the police station to get help.
Police have not yet revealed the name of the victim or the shooter, but Chief Bobby Salem said charges are pending.
Salem said both men were in a vehicle on Neshannock Avenue Extension around 3 p.m. when the man accused of firing the gun had gotten out of the car to relieve himself.
The victim had stayed inside the car, Salem said, and the gunman shot him in the forearm. The bullet went through his arm, Salem said.
The wounded man got out of the car and ran into the Neshannock Creek and the shooter took off in the car, he said.
The injured man made his way out of the water and to the police station.
He was taken to UPMC Jameson Hospital for treatment.
