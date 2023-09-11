A resident of an East Side home was taken to a hospital with smoke inhalation Sunday when fire broke out in his kitchen.
New Castle Fire Department was called around 12:30 p.m. to 206 Pine St., where firefighters arrived to find flames and heavy smoke coming from the back of the house. A neighbor had helped the only occupant, John Esseck, and his dog escape the house before firemen arrived.
Fire Chief Mike Kobbe reported that Esseck tried to light a cigarette from his gas stove and was unaware that rubbish on the counter had caught fire. Esseck didn't realize he was in peril and had gone into the living room to smoke. He hit his life alert button on his neckchain when it became difficult for him to breathe, the chief said.
The blaze destroyed the kitchen and spread to the back porch, the second floor and the roof in the back of the house, generating a lot of smoke throughout the house, Kobbe said.
Damage to the structure is estimated at around $30,000 and to the contents about $25,000. According to Lawrence County assessment records, Esseck is the owner of the house.
Kobbe said Esseck did not suffer any physical injuries but was treated for smoke inhalation. His dog was unharmed.
"The kitchen looks like it’s going to be a total loss," he said. "There was a lot of smoke damage throughout the house."
He said the house is uninhabitable, and that the fire department offered assistance but he declined and said he is going to stay with family and friends.
A general alarm was dispatched a general alarm. The Shenango Area Fire District covered one of the fire stations, and the Union Township Volunteer Fire Department assisted at the scene with manpower. Shenango's station also helped with cleanup, Kobbe said.
McGonigle and Noga ambulances were on scene.
Kobbe said the fire is being ruled as accidental and unintentional.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.