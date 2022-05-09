State police cruisers surrounded a Union Township apartment building Saturday morning where a man was reported to have been assaulted with a knife during a domestic argument.
Troopers arrested Alexis S. Tebeleff, 25, formerly of New Jersey, who lives at the building in the 200 block of West State Street, where the incident reportedly occurred around 11 a.m.
According to a criminal complaint, the man told police that Tebeleff and he had gotten into an argument, and as he tried to leave the apartment, Tebeleff grabbed a kitchen knife when he refused to give her cell phone to her.
He reported that she held the knife with the blade side down and lunged at him, cutting his right hand. He tried again to leave and she made a stabbing motion toward his abdomen, making contact, but the knife did not penetrate, he said. He grabbed her wrist, and she dropped to the floor and stabbed his right leg, cutting his calf, he told police.
The police have charged Tebeleff with two counts each of aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment and recklessly endangering another person.
She was arraigned by District Judge Jennifer L. Nicholson, who committed her to the Lawrence County jail on a $25,000 bond.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in a court of law.
