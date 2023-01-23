A Beaver Falls man suffered unknown injuries when he was hit by a car Saturday while walking on Route 19 in Scott Township.
State police reported Andrew N. Scott II, 39, was hit by a Toyota driven by Timurbek D. Kudratullaev, 19, of Moon Township, who was northbound on Route 19, on the passenger side of Kudratullaev’s vehicle. Kudratullaev told police that he was unsure, at first, of what he had hit.
Scott was taken by private vehicle to UPMC Passavant Hospital in Allegheny County, before police arrived.
