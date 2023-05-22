A Neshannock Township man was flown to Pittsburgh for emergency surgery Sunday evening after he reportedly was stabbed in the arm in the parking lot of a Shenango Township tavern.
Shenango Township police arrested Joseph Hunter Trautman, 31, of Portersville, in connection with the incident that occurred around 6 p.m. outside of the bar in the 1400 block of Old Butler Road.
The reported victim had been transported to UPMC Jameson Hospital with a laceration to his left tricep and a severed artery and was severely bleeding when police arrived at UPMC Jameson Hospital. He was flown from there to the trauma center of UPMC Presbyterian Hospital. He was discharged Monday.
The New Castle police assisted at the tavern and the reported attacker was identified as Trautman. He was arrested at the bar without incident, according to the criminal complaint.
Police reported that they watched the incident on surveillance video, which shows Trautman, with a knife in his right hand, approaching the victim and another male. The reported victim tried to kick Trautman to keep him away and Trautman waved the knife toward him, the report said. With the knife still in his hand, he continued pursuing the reported victim and the other male on the west side of the building, the report said. A short time later, Trautman's reported girlfriend confronted the victim, who was bleeding profusely from his arm.
Employees of the tavern and bystanders are seen in the footage, trying to help him, the complaint said.
According to a report from a family member, the victim and his friends had stopped at the tavern after golfing at Sylvan Heights Golf Course.
Trautman is charged with aggravated assault for inflicting serious bodily injury, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person. He was arraigned by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on a $200,000 bond.
Trautman had pleaded guilty in February 2022, to a felony count of receiving stolen property, and he has a past DUI conviction in Butler County.
He also has DUI-related charges pending against him in Beaver County, filed in January by Chippewa Township police. He was released on his own recognizance, pending his court proceedings and is awaiting trial on those charges.
