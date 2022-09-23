A Youngstown man is wanted for reportedly leaving three toddlers alone and cutting power cords to appliances in their mother's apartment.
New Castle police on Thursday charged 36-year-old Allen Stephon Austin in connection with the incident that reportedly occurred Aug. 30 while the children, ages 1, 2 and 3, were left in his care at an East Side apartment owned by the Lawrence County Housing Authority.
The police were called to the apartment that afternoon for a welfare check on the children. They arrived to find the tenant, the children's mother, who said Austin had been left in charge of the children and he left on his motorcycle. She said the children were alone for about 1 1/2 hours until a neighbor checked on them and contacted her, according to a criminal complaint.
She told police Austin also reportedly cut the power cord to her refrigerator, air conditioner, stove and microwave, and he damaged the mattress in a bedroom.
The police reported the house was cluttered with trash, dirty laundry and dirty dishes and cat food was spilled on the floor where it was accessible to the infant. The apartment also had a strong odor of cat urine.
Austin is charged with endangering the welfare of children and criminal mischief. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
