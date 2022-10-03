A New Galilee man wanted on a bench warrant in connection with a reported road rage accident in August escaped the law again when he reportedly fled the hospital to avoid arrest.
State police reported they were called to UPMC Jameson Hospital with information that John Lee Dierfield, 30, had been there on Friday for treatment. Police said he left the hospital without being discharged, knowing the police had an active warrant for his arrest. When troopers went to he hospital to arrest him around 5 p.m. that day, he was gone.
According to a criminal complaint filed against Dierfield in August, he reportedly had gotten into a confrontation with a couple who were in a Highland Avenue convenience store. Dierfield reportedly drove out of the lot at high speed and followed them in their black Jeep Liberty, tailgating them. As their car braked to turn onto Norwood Avenue, Dierfield's silver Mitsubishi Lancer rear-ended the Jeep with so much impact the front of his car went under theirs, they reported.
The other driver told police Dierfield then backed up from under the Jeep and drove off.
The police put out a bulletin for Dierfield's car and it was located by Shenango Township police at his friend's residence, but he was not there. They had his car impounded. He was charged Aug. 22 with recklessly endangering another person, accidents involving damage to attended vehicle or property, driving while his license is suspended, reckless driving, careless driving and following too closely. A warrant was issued for his arrest in that case.
Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated by a court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.