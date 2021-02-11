A Detroit man is hospitalized in Pittsburgh with a gunshot wound he suffered in a drive-by shooting Wednesday on Interstate 376.
State police reported that Curtis Arnett Slade, 23, and a male passenger were westbound on the highway around 9 p.m. when the occupant of another vehicle fired several shots into the passenger side of Slade's vehicle.
Slade lost control of his car and it went off the north shoulder and became disabled, police reported. He and the passenger left the area and a passerby found them and drove them to UPMC Jameson Hospital. Slade was transferred to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, where he is listed in stable condition, the report said.
There was no mention of injury to the other occupant of Slade's car.
The Neshannock Township Fire Department assisted at the scene.
Police are asking anyone who has information about the shooting to contact them at (724) 598-2211.
