New Castle police say they have a suspect in custody following a fatal shooting Sunday night on Bonzo Street on the city's East Side.
Police Chief Bobby Salem reported gunfire claimed the life of 20-year-old Miles Roberson. The incident occurred around 11:25 p.m.
A New Castle police officer was patrolling nearby and heard multiple shots ring out. The officer drove to the 800 block of Bonzo Street, where a man, later identified as Roberson, was lying on the ground, deceased and his apparent shooter, age 31, was standing on a porch with his hands up, Salem said.
Roberson was pronounced dead at the scene by deputy Lawrence County Coroner Al DeCarbo.
Coroner Rich "R.J." Johnson said an autopsy is scheduled for Monday afternoon at Heritage Valley Health System in Beaver County. He said Robeson's death will be ruled as a homicide, and that he suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
Salem said both males are New Castle men.
He said Monday afternoon that the police were still trying to piece together what happened.
