A Pittsburgh man was sentenced Thursday to five years of probation — including 180 days of home detention and 225 hours of community service — for trafficking endangered and invasive fish in violation of the Lacey Act.
Anthony Nguyen, aka JoJo Nguyen and Jackie Lee, 49, of Pittsburgh, previously entered guilty pleas on July 20, 2021, before U.S. District Judge Nora B. Fischer in the Western District of Pennsylvania to two counts of an indictment returned against him on Nov. 13, 2020. The charges allege he trafficked an endangered Asian arowana and invasive snakehead fish while owning and operating a Pittsburgh business, Ichiban Tropical Fish, specializing in the sale of rare and exotic freshwater tropical fish species.
According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's office, Nguyen during his plea hearing admitted to illegally selling imported Asian arowana, which are native to Southeast Asia and are protected under the U.S. Endangered Species Act. Arowana, also known as “dragon fish” or “Asian bonytongue fish,” are considered the most expensive freshwater fish on Earth, with highly sought-after specimens selling for tens of thousands of dollars. Arowana are also listed in Appendix I of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Flora and Fauna, which is reserved for the most endangered species of fish and wildlife.
Nguyen also admitted to violating the Lacey Act for selling invasive and injurious snakehead fish in 2019, in violation of Pennsylvania law. Snakeheads are native to Asia but have been introduced into freshwater habitats in the United States.
Pursuant to the terms of Nguyen’s plea agreement, he will also accept responsibility for falsifying documents related to the snakehead shipment, the report said.
The investigation was conducted by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Office of Law Enforcement. The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, California Department of Fish and Wildlife, and Texas Parks and Wildlife Department also provided assistance during the investigation.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Eric G. Olshan and trial attorney Patrick M. Duggan of the Environment and Natural Resources Division’s Environmental Crimes Section.
Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
