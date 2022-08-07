A man aged in his 20s or 30s was flown to Pittsburgh hospital after a fall Saturday at Quaker Falls in Mahoning Township.
Mahoning Township Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Don Retort said the man, whose name was unavailable Sunday, ventured with a friend about a mile into the wooded area from the Route 224 entrance around 6 p.m. and fell down a ravine and was lying near the stream at the bottom of the hillside.
He suffered an apparent broken leg and was taken by rescuers and an ambulance to the Mahoning Township building parking lot, from where he was flown by medical helicopter to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital. His condition was unknown Sunday.
Retort said the man who was with him had tied pink ribbons to the trees to find his way back out and to lead the rescuers to him.
The Mahoning fire department, assisted by numerous responders from other departments, used ropes and a Stokes basket to lift the fall victim out of the ravine, Retort said, adding, “it took a lot of guys.”
He said it took about two hours to get the man out of the area.
Firefighters and rescue teams responded from the volunteer departments of Hickory, Neshannock and Bessemer, and Poland and Lowellville in Ohio.
The Mahoning Township police also responded to the scene. Attempts to contact Chief Robert Sipe were unsuccessful Sunday morning.
Retort said it was the third rescue the Mahoning Department responded to at Quaker Falls in the past few weeks. He said there have been more incidents there recently because of the publicity the area has received since the Lawrence County commissioners made it a public recreation area.
“There are more people going there now,” he said.
County Commissioner Morgan Boyd said he was contacted by county public safety director Chad Strobel about the incident.
Boyd said caution signs are posted in the area near the falls for people not to go near the edge of the hillsides, and to use caution.
The county about a month ago ordered fencing for the area near the entrance at the falls as an added safety precaution, but it has not arrived yet, Boyd said.
The area where the man fell is about a mile from that area, according to Retort and fire Chief Francis “Poncho” Exposito.
Boyd said the commissioners have instructed the public safety department to do additional safety assessments of the area to determine where there are other hazards that should be addressed.
The county purchased the Quaker Falls property within the past few years and received grant money to make it a scenic park.
But with many natural areas, there are dangers associated with going to close to the edges of cliffs, hillsides and water.
“Unfortunately, people don’t always read or pay attention to signs,” Boyd said. “It is a waterfall area, with a cliff. You really do need to be extra careful when you’re out there walking around.
“We appreciate the work of the Mahoning Township teams who responded for the rescue,” he added.
