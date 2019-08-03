A North Beaver Township man accused of embezzling $238,000 from his brother's trucking business has entered a guilty plea.
David B. Martin, 74, of 133 Terrace Drive admitted to the alleged theft in court yesterday before Lawrence County Common Pleas Judge Dominick Motto. Martin, who initially faced nearly 400 charges — 268 of forgery, four of theft, five of receiving stolen property and 123 of access device unauthorized by user — has pleaded guilty to four counts of forgery.
All of the other counts against him will be dismissed as a result of the plea agreement, but Martin could face a state prison sentence of 2 to 4 years. The recommended sentence also would require him to pay thousands in restitution by surrendering his interests in the Feed Mill in Bessemer, worth $37,000; his shares of Martin Trucking Co., valued at $9,000; $135,784 to his brother, who owns the trucking firm; and belongings that include a Rolex watch valued at $15,000 and a train collection valued at $5,000. He also will have to pay restitution of $15,000 to Auto Owners Insurance company.
Martin's sentencing date is set for 1:30 p.m. Aug. 29 in Motto's courtroom.
According to a criminal complaint filed against Martin by the Lawrence County District Attorney's office, Martin is accused of stealing the money between 2012 and 2016 while was managing finances of his brother William Martin's trucking company in Bessemer.
The court papers allege that Martin wrote 52 unauthorized checks from the company's checking account for his own use, totaling about $61,407 in 2015, and that he wrote an additional 21 unauthorized checks from the trucking company's bank account, totaling $72,587, between 2015 and 2016.
William Martin and his wife, Kathy, as owners of the trucking company, filed a complaint about the alleged theft with the district attorney.
The investigator alleges that Dave Martin had made 124 unauthorized transactions totaling about $5,854 on company credit cards. Those alleged purchases began in 2012 and included multiple fuel and drug store purchases, insurance, golf course fees and golf equipment, hardware store purchases, fines paid to court, airline tickets for family members, charges at a Las Vegas restaurant and charges at Mountaineer Casino.
Kathy Martin alleged that he had purchased the Rolex watch for $10,500 from the Martin Trucking accounts; that he had purchased two vehicles from the company's checking accounts — a 2007 Ford FreeStar mini van for $10,000 and a 1987 Dodge Dakota truck for $4,500; and that he also was writing reimbursement checks for health insurance bi-weekly for his wife. She said that he did not take the company's health insurance because he chose to be on his wife's plan, according to the paperwork.
According to information provided by the district attorney's office in court, had Martin chosen to stand trial and been found guilty of the offenses, he could have faced 10 years in prison for each of the 268 counts of forgery, with a maximum fine of $25,000 each; five years in prison for each of the 123 counts of access device fraud with fines of $10,000 each, 20 years for a theft charge with a $25,000 fine, and two other felonies, 10 years with $50,000 in fines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.