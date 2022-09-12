A North Hill man is hospitalized and his roommate is in jail following a shooting that occurred just before midnight Sunday at their home.
The police took Branden Rogers, 27, of the 500 block of Centennial Street into custody at the scene.
The victim, Brent Potter, no age available, also of that residence, was taken St. Elizabeth's Youngstown Hospital, where he underwent surgery overnight and is in recovery, police Chief Bobby Salem said. Potter had been shot multiple times in the chest, and the police are waiting for a report from the hospital to determine the extent of his injuries, he said.
Rogers told police that he and the reported victim had been in an argument and the other guy charged at him, so he shot him, Salem said, adding the police confiscated Rogers' .40-caliber handgun. Potter had no gun.
According to a criminal complaint, Rogers reportedly shot Potter in an upstairs bedroom when Rogers went into Potter's room to talk to him after an argument they had on Saturday.
Police reported in addition to finding two shells and a round on the floor of Potter's bedroom, there were two bullet holes in the wall.
Rogers is charged with criminal attempt at homicide and aggravated assault. District Judge Melissa A. Amodie arraigned him Monday morning and committed him to the Lawrence County jail on a $200,000 bond.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.