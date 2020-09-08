A Juniata County man accused of stealing a tractor-trailer cab in New Beaver Borough is in the Lawrence County jail.
State police reported in a criminal complaint that Aaron Yoder, 40, of Port Royal, tried to get police to shoot him after they pulled over the truck he was driving on Route 158 at Phillips School Road in Wilmington Township, shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday. When the police told him to turn off the truck's motor, he got out and walked toward a state trooper shouting, "Shoot me and kill me," the document states.
He failed to comply with police orders and they used a Taser that struck Yoder in the right side of his chest and lower abdomen, the report said. He fell to the ground and was handcuffed.
The vehicle identification number on the truck tractor Yoder was driving matched that of a vehicle that had been reported stolen from a business lot on Route 18 in New Beaver Borough overnight Saturday to Sunday.
The police noted that multiple open cans of alcoholic seltzers were inside the truck when Yoder was pulled over. He told police that he had smoked marijuana and that he had been drinking alcoholic beverages that evening, according to the report. He also admitted to having stolen a cash bag with money from a family member's business in Jamestown, Mercer County, when he found it unlocked, the complaint states.
He submitted to a blood test, the court document said. He told the police he took the truck and drove it to restaurant, where he took the money and ate a steak and shrimp dinner, then he drove the truck to Youngstown,and the Union Township Walmart. There he bought a tent, a camping chair and an air mattress, according to the report, and was going to Old Ash Road in Mercer and was going to camp there with plans to go skydiving on Sept. 11.
Yoder is charged with burglary, criminal trespass, resisting arrest, improper display of a registration plate, driving without a license, a turn signal violation, an alcoholic beverage violation, two counts each of theft and receiving stolen property and three counts of driving under the influence.
He was arraigned Monday by District Judge Rick Russo, who set his jail bond at $10,000.
