A Lower East Side man allegedly hit a New Castle police officer in the mouth during an interview at the police station.
City police have charged Paul Maldonado, 41, of 411 Pine St. as a result of the alleged incident that occurred around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.
According to a criminal complaint, officers were questioning Maldonado about another incident in which he reportedly was involved. During the interview, he allegedly became aggressive and stood up and shouted a profanity at the interviewing officer, the paperwork states.
The officer asked Maldonado several times to sit down but he did not comply, according to the court papers, and he began to fight with the officer, hitting him in the mouth. The officer, in an attempt to control Maldonado and arrest him, reportedly struck Maldonado seven times in the head and neck, causing a cut on his eye. Police continued to struggle with Maldonado to handcuff him, and one officer used a Taser to stun him in the back and arrest him.
Maldonado was taken to UPMC Jameson Hospital for stitches, police reported.
He is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment. He was arraigned by District Judge Jennifer L. Nicholson, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on $25,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.