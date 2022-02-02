An Ellwood City man was sent to jail after reportedly assaulting and choking a woman during an argument.
Shenango Township police arrested Robert Louis Nocera, 42, of 411 Hillside Ave., in connection with the incident that occurred around 11:30 p.m. Sunday at a residence in Shenango.
According to a criminal complaint, a woman who told police she was Nocera’s girlfriend said that he pulled her hair out two or three times while they were driving to her house from a tavern. She said that once at the house, he put his hands around her neck and choked her and she couldn’t breathe, she told police.
The responding officer reported that Nocera had asked the police to put items in his car. He observed a significant amount of long hair on the emergency brake and driver’s seat. The hair matched the woman’s hair color and length, the report said.
Nocera is charged with strangulation, simple assault and harassment. He was arraigned by District Judge Rick Russo, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on a $50,000 bond.
