A North Hill man is in custody after officers reportedly found drugs inside his impounded car and learned that he was a reported probation violator.
New Castle police on Tuesday charged Quindel Reed, 24, of the 500 block of Young Street after an attempted traffic stop the afternoon of Jan. 13. He reportedly led police on short pursuit from East Washington Street at Croton Avenue through the city's North Hill, according to a criminal complaint.
Police reported that the white Toyota he was driving slowed on Emerson Avenue, and he got out and and ran while the car was still moving and it coasted to a stop sign.
Police said he ran through yards on the North Hill and they caught and searched him and found $2,254 in cash in his pocket, the report said. He refused to tell police his identity and officers had to call emergency medical services because he became unresponsive, according to the court papers.
The car was impounded, and a passenger in the car told police did not know the driver's name, the papers said.
A black digital scale and other reported drug packaging were on the floor of the vehicle, the report said.
The police identified the driver as Reed at the hospital, and he told them he had not reported to probation for two months. Upon his release from the hospital, he was taken to the police station and was taken to the Lawrence County jail.
The police obtained a search warrant for the car that night, and found the key had been broken off in the ignition and 10 buprenorphine and naloxone trips were inside the car, the complaint states.
Reed is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, flight to avoid apprehension, possession of drug paraphernalia, fleeing and eluding police, resisting arrest, reckless and careless driving, driving while his license is suspended, driving an unregistered vehicle and two stop sign violations.
Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.