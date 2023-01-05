A man suffered injury Wednesday when the electric bicycle he was riding struck a station wagon at the intersection of West State Street and Winter Road in Union Township.
Union Township police reported, according to a witness, Tyler Battles, 24, of Kalchrist Lane in Union Township, failed to stop at the red traffic light and his bike hit a westbound car on state Street driven by Katalin Gevers, 63, of South Warwick, New York.
Battles suffered a facial injury in the collision.
The driver side mirror and front fender were damaged on Gevers’ Volkswagen.
Battles was taken by ambulance to a hospital, and his bicycle was impounded.
He is to be cited for a red light violation, police said.
Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated by a court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.