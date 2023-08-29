A New Castle man was injured Sunday when his car went off the road and hit a tree in North Beaver Township.
State police reported that the accident, around 2:30 p.m. on Covert Road, occurred when Shane R. Wagner, 32, failed to negotiate a curve, causing his vehicle, a Grand Cherokee Laredo, to go off the road.
Police said Wagner consented to a blood alcohol test and was charged by state police with two DUI-related charges and three traffic-related charges.
He was taken by ambulance to UPMC Jameson Hospital with suspected minor injuries. His vehicle was towed.
The Union and North Beaver township volunteer fire departments assisted at the scene.
Wagner is to be considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated by a court.
