A South Side man is facing multiple drug charges after police reportedly found him to have cash and narcotics in his pockets during a domestic incident.
New Castle police arrested Marlin D. Scott, 29, of West Terrace Avenue, when they went to his listed residence where he is paroled, for a reported disturbance. According to a criminal complaint, a woman there told police she had disseminated a sex video publicly of Scott and another woman, and he hit her in the face with a dog toy and pulled out some her hair braid extensions from her scalp. She said he and the other woman continued to assaulted her and knocked her to the ground and Scott kicked her in the head and face.
Police noted the woman's lip was bleeding. As they arrested Scott for reported domestic violence, they searched his pockets and found $969, a plastic bag containing four smaller bags of suspected narcotics and three cell phones, the report said.
Police reported the drugs included 5.6 grams of suspected heroin, 8.1 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 11.2 gross grams of suspected crack cocaine and 12.5 gross grams of suspected fentanyl.
He is charged with four counts of possession with intent to deliver controlled substances, simple assault and harassment.
He was arraigned by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on a $25,000 bond.
Suspects are considered to be innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.