New Castle police say they are still trying to identify a driver who struck a transit bus and four other vehicles in five separate crashes on the city's North Hill Wednesday afternoon.
The driver was taken by ambulance to St. Elizabeth's Youngstown Hospital with unknown injuries.
City police Chief Bobby Salem and Cpl. Chris Fabian both reported the driver of a light gray, older model Oldsmobile Cutlass first rear-ended a New Castle Area Transit Authority bus carrying two passengers on Wilmington Road at Moody Avenue, around 2:30 p.m. The passengers and driver reportedly were not injured and the damage was minor.
The Cutlass driver then backed up and spun his tires to get away, and hit another vehicle, then he drove east on Moody Avenue with his car hood bent upward, rendering him unable to see, Fabian said. He sped through a stop sign at Moody and Mercer streets and t-boned an SUV at that intersection, continued traveling east and hit a parked car on Moody Avenue. He then put the car in reverse and backed up at high speed, hitting an unoccupied car in a driveway in the 800 block of North Mercer Street, said Fabian, who is the investigating officer.
Fabian said the car's registered owner is Michael Gould, but he was not sure Wednesday whether that was the driver's identity, because the owner has not had a driver's license for many years and no photo of him was available.
The driver suffered possible head and other injuries and was incoherent, Fabian said. His condition was yet unknown later in the afternoon, but his head apparently struck the windshield and shattered it.
Fabian said a watermelon rolling around in his car also was smashed.
"We're investigating to determine the cause of the accidents," Salem said.
The driver's car and the SUV that he struck on Mercer Street were both towed. Salem said the SUV driver complained of pain to his neck and hips.
The transit bus was not seriously damaged, he said.
Salem said charges may be filed against Gould, pending completion of the investigation. He said results of blood tests will determine whether or not alcohol was a contributing factor or whether there was a medical issue.
Salem said several people called 911 to report the accidents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.