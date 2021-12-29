Emergency officials say a man found lying on Highland Avenue on Wednesday morning apparently had overdosed and was revived.
The call came in while the New Castle police and fire departments were battling a fatal house fire in Mahoningtown, city fire Chief Mike Kobbe said. The Shenango Area Fire District was standing by for the city department and responded to the call about the man, around 5:30 a.m.
Assistant Shenango chief Brandon Rishel, who responded, said the man's car was parked outside of 301 Highland Avenue and when responders arrived, he was lying on the double yellow line, outside of his car.
Kobbe said he reportedly had overdosed and was administered naloxone or Narcan.
Rishel said the man was taken by McGonigle Ambulance to the hospital for further treatment. No information was available later about his identity or his condition.
