A 35-year-old New Castle man was found dead in Cascade Park this morning, according to New Castle police.
The man, identified as James Christopher Brumley, 35, of Walnut Street, was lying in the area of the overlook, according to police chief Bobby Salem. He said no foul play is suspected, but the cause of death is pending results of an autopsy. His next of kin were notified.
Salem noted that Brumley was wearing only shorts, sneakers and a flannel shirt and was not dressed for the winter elements. Overnight temperatures had dipped to 15 degrees.
Salem said that Brumley's body was found by walkers in the area, who notified park employees.
