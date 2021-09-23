An Austintown, Ohio, man is facing charges after he reportedly drove his van into the fountain at the Diamond downtown.
New Castle police reported Wade Anthony Hartzell, 23, was the driver of the Chevrolet Astro van that crashed into the fountain on the square at East Washington and Jefferson streets around 6 a.m. Sept. 6.
Police arrived to find the van partially in the fountain and partially in the grass with its motor still running and Hartzell outside of the vehicle. Police said he appeared to have been intoxicated and was given a field sobriety test, then he was taken to UPMC Jameson Hospital for a blood alcohol test that registered at 0.29 percent.
Pennsylvania's blood alcohol count legal limit is .08 percent for a driving under the influence conviction.
Hartzell is facing two counts of driving while under the influence, one count of driving while his license is suspended, driving out of his lane of travel and careless driving.
He was sent a summons to appear in court.
The vehicle was towed. No injuries were reported. Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
