An East Side man has been arrested for reportedly beating up and injuring a woman during a domestic dispute.
New Castle police have charged Mark Lee Jackson Jr., 28, of Huey Street, in connection with an assault that was reported to have occurred around 3 a.m. Aug. 10 at his home. The woman was taken to UPMC Jameson Hospital for treatment of her injuries, police said.
According to a criminal complaint, a woman reported to police Jackson punched her in the face, then followed her upstairs and struck her on the side of the head, knocking her into the bathtub. She said she hit her head on a faucet, causing a two-inch cut on the back of her head. She said as she tried to leave the house, Jackson pulled her down by her hair outside of the house and put her in a headlock, lifting her off he feet. She said she couldn't breathe and fell unconscious after he kicked her in the side of the face.
She said she regained consciousness while lying on the couch and Jackson bit her on her inner left arm. She told police that Jackson told her he was trying to kill her, the report said.
Police arrested Jackson at his house and have charged him with aggravated assault, strangulation, terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment.
He was arraigned by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on a $25,000 bond.
Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated by a court.
