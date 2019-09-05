A traffic stop in Union Township on Friday yielded a supply of drugs and resulted in police chasing the passenger on foot and arresting him.
Union Township officers reported that they inflicted a Taser on Ramsey Isaac Washington, 25, of Morris Street to get him to stop running. According to a criminal complaint, they found a bag of suspected cocaine and suspected oxycodone pills that were hidden in Washington's underclothing.
Police report that they had stopped a black Kia for traffic violations at the intersection of Spring Street and Lee Avenue around 3:35 p.m. after they saw the car stopped and two men talking to the driver. As the officers approached the car they smelled marijuana, they reported. They confiscated a bag containing an ounce of suspected marijuana and cigars from Washington's jacket pocket, and as they went to handcuff him he broke free and ran, the report said.
The officers chased him and ordered him to stop and he continued running, the report says. An officer deployed his Taser twice before Washington dropped to the ground, police said, adding that as they searched him, they found $621 in cash, along with two suspected oxycodone pills and the bag containing 1.33 grams of suspected cocaine in his underwear. Police learned he was wanted on warrants from the Lawrence County domestic relations department.
Washington was taken to UPMC Jameson where the Taser probes were removed from his back.
Police found a loaded 9-millimeter handgun under the passenger seat inside the car where Washington had been sitting, the complaint states. The car was towed to the Union Township police department.
Washington is charged with three counts each of possession and possession with intent to deliver controlled substances and one count each of carrying a gun without a license, possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and flight to avoid apprehension.
He was arraigned by District Judge Jennifer L. Nicholson, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail and set his bond on the charges at $25,000.
