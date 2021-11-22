A West Side man arrested Saturday reportedly threatened a family member and tried to rape her.
Trenton Carpec, 25, of 17 S. Front St., is in the Lawrence County jail following the incident that reportedly occurred around 4:30 a.m. Saturday inside of a home on the city's North Hill.
New Castle police reported in a criminal complaint that the woman crawled into a dog cage to escape him, and another man who was present intervened by pistol-whipping and injuring him.
Police arrived at the house to find Carpec lying on the porch, bleeding from his head. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance for his injuries, according to the report.
The other man at the house told police that he had struck Carpec with his pistol because of Carpec's altercation with the woman, according to the criminal complaint.
The woman told police that Carpec arrived at the residence acting erratically and calling her names and told her that she needs to die, the report said. She said he broke through a door in a room where she had fled, and he pushed her onto the floor and hit her in the head with his fists.
She tried to cover up, and he told her "you don't get to cry," and he told her he was going to murder and rape her, she related to the police.
The woman said that he tried to remove her pants and that he took his pants off while standing over her. She said she crawled into the dog crate to get away from him when the other male entered the house, she reported to the officers.
Carpec as a result of the incident is charged with attempted rape, attempted incest, simple assault, harassment and public drunkenness.
After being released from the hospital, he was arraigned by District Judge Jerry G. Cartwright, who committed him to the jail on $100,000 bond.
Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.