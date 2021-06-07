Three first responders are being credited with saving the life of a man's dog after a fire Saturday at the man's East Side home.
Firefighters were called about 1 p.m. Saturday to the 910 Warren Ave., the home of Waddy Moses and his Pitbull-Lab mix. Moses said that he had grease warming on the stove, but left it to use the bathroom. During that time, the grease apparently caught fire. A neighbor first spotted the smoke and called 911.
Moses initially got out, but went back inside to find his dog. When firefighters arrived on scene, firefighter Keith Upperman found the dog limp and unresponsive in an upstairs bedroom. He and fellow firefighter Ryan Guarnieri carried the dog down the steps and outside, where Greg Maggi of Noga Ambulance used oxygen to revive the unconscious pet.
On their way to the Warren Avenue blaze, firefighters were dispatched to a second structure fire at a commercial building on the city’s North Hill. A general alarm was struck to call in off duty personnel.
The crew responding to the commercial fire found smoke coming from a commercial air conditioning unit and quickly extinguished it. Those firefighters then returned to the first structure fire.
