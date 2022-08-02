An East Side man is facing a felony theft charge for reportedly shoplifting several boxes of sports cards from Walmart.
Union Township police arrested Paul Warner Roth Jr., 60, of 604 E. Lutton St., in connection with the theft that was reported to have occurred around 2:45 p.m. Saturday at the store on West State Street.
According to a criminal complaint, the store asset protection officer told police Roth entered the store around 10:50 a.m. and wheeled a shopping cart over to the sports cards location and put several boxes of the cards into his cart. He then walked past two open checkouts and did not stop and pay for the items and walked out of the store with them, the report said.
Roth then returned to the store to where he originally took the sports cards, and he took several more boxes of them and walked past the same checkouts and failed to stop and pay for them, the report said.
Police said the total value of the stolen cards is $1,276.58. The reported theft was recorded on store surveillance video.
A warrant has been issued for Roth's arrest.
Suspects are innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
