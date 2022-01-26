A South Side man is in custody after local narcotics agents raided his apartment and reportedly found suspected heroin, crack cocaine and ecstasy pills.
Lawrence County District Attorney narcotics detectives have filed charges against 41-year-old Ali Dawond Gray of 1119 1/2 Agnew St., formerly of Michigan, in connection with the sealed search warrant that was served just after midnight Monday.
Members of the Lawrence County Critical Response team were called to force entry into the residence, according to a criminal complaint.
When they arrived Gray and a woman holding an infant exited the back door of the house and were detained. Gray was taken to the city police station.
Officers while searching the house found a cigarette pack containing 3 gross grams of suspected heroin, 2.5 gross grams of suspected crack cocaine and a bag containing 32 yellow Red Bull suspected ecstasy pills, the complaint states. The agents also seized a box of 9-millimeter ammunition and three digital scales with suspected drug residue, according to the court papers.
Gray is facing three counts of possession with intent to deliver controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arraigned by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on a $50,000 bond.
Suspects are considered to be innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in a court of law.
