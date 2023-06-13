A Lower East Side man is facing burglary and related charges after he reportedly broke into a home in the 600 block of South Ray Street.
New Castle police arrested Isaac Abraham Ryhal, 30, of the 500 block of Spruce Street, as the suspect in the break-in and related thefts that were reported at 9:15 p.m. June 5.
According to a criminal complaint, the Spruce Street resident reported that he found the back door of his basement had been entered that three red Craftsman push lawn mowers were missing.
The police obtained video footage from a neighbor that showed a man walking into a wood line pulling a lawnmower from the property of the home where the break-in reportedly occurred, then two more lawn mowers and a black tool box, they reported. Around 4 a.m., a silver Dodge Dakota pulled into the alley off Butler Avenue, and the same man is seen loading the mowers and the tool box into the truck bed, police reported.
The police found a mower listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace by Ryhal, then an officer drove past his house and saw the Dakota in the driveway. The officer drove past again on June 6 and saw a red push lawn mower on the back porch and one in the pickup truck bed, and they found the third one reported missing. The officers knocked on the door for about 10 minutes to contact Ryhal but he did not answer, the report said.
The side of one mower had multiple holes in it, which the owner had described about one of his missing mowers, police said.
A woman who later answered the door told police Ryhal was home but did not want police to know, they reported. She allowed the police to enter and they found him in the bedroom and arrested him, the report said.
The police reportedly collected all three mowers and the tool box after obtaining a search warrant for the Dodge Dakota.
Ryhal is charged with burglary, criminal trespass, receiving stolen property and theft in connection with the break-in. He was arraigned by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on a $10,000 bond.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
