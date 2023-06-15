A Lower East Side man is facing charges for reportedly throwing an 8-year-old child across a room.
New Castle police reported that the child suffered minor injuries. They have arrested 26-year-old Brandin Jaycob Rao of South Ray Street in connection with the incident that reportedly occurred around 9:15 p.m. Monday at Rao’s home.
According to a criminal complaint, Rao was watching the children and the 8-year-old and another child were fighting in the living room. Rao reportedly grabbed the boy and physically threw him.
The child landed on the living room floor and suffered a visible bruise to his forehead and complained of a sore leg.
Rao is facing charges of endangering the welfare of children, simple assault and harassment. He was arraigned by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who set his jail bond at $2,000.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
