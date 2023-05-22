A North Hill man has been arrested for reportedly tightening a belt around a woman's neck and threatening to kill her.
New Castle police have charged Christopher Francis Johnson, 46, of East Moody Avenue in connection with the incident that was reported to have occurred around 6:45 p.m. Saturday.
According to a criminal complaint, the woman reported that Johnson arrived at their residence where they no longer live together, and he made her go into the bedroom. She said he straddled her on the bed and screamed at her because of the PFA she had filed. He told her to die and said he would kill her if she called the police, the report said.
She said he took the belt off of his jeans and put it around her neck and tightened until she had difficulty breathing, the complaint states, and he slapped her face.
She said she pleaded with him and the reported abuse continued for more than five minutes. She called the police when she left to go to work, the report said.
Police said the woman had previously filed for a protection for abuse order against Johnson, but she did not attend a PFA hearing against him because she was afraid he would kill her, according to a criminal complaint.
The police arrested Johnson at his residence. He is charged with strangulation, unlawful restraint, simple assault and harassment. He was arraigned by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on a $15,000 bond.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated by a plea in court.
